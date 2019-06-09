15-year-old found unconscious in lagoon

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The status of a boy found unconscious and unresponsive after being found submerged in a lagoon behind at a home in Brick Township last night is currently not known, according to a statement released by Brick Township Police Sgt. Jim Kelly.

A spokesman for Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where the youth was taken, could not be reached for comment Sunday.

According to Brick Police, at approximatley 6 p.m. on Saturday night, police were called to 58 Toronto Drive. According to the statement, the boy was swimming in the lagoon at the rear of the residence with several friends, and after going under the water did not resurface. After approximately five minutes, a member of the group noticed his absence and several people began searching for him, the release states.

The boy was finally located by the homeowner after several diving attempts. According to the release, he was pulled onto a nearby boat where attempts were made to revive him. Police and EMTs continued efforts to save the boy’s life upon arrival, before he was transported by ambulance to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City.

The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the response.