Boro loses Group II final in 2-0 pitcher’s duel

HAMILTON — The Point Boro baseball team came up short in the NJSIAA Group II final on Saturday, losing to Pascack Hills, 2-0, at Bob DeMeo Field in Hamilton.

Reaching the final was a first for the Panthers but they fell late in the pitchers duel between their own Nick Guzzi and Pascack Hills’ Ryan Ramsey – both Division I commits.

Pascack Hills scored both runs in the bottom of the sixth, after loading the bases with no outs. Mike Rodriguez singled up the third baseline to bring in the two runs, ending the Panthers season.

Boro had just one hit on the day, coming in the first inning, off lead-off hitter Sam Collin’s bat.

The Panthers ended the season 23-7, with a sectional and county title.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow Larissa on Twitter.