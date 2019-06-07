Point Pleasant CERT hosts open house

POINT PLEASANT — If you are looking to make a difference in your community you can learn about a program that helps train individuals to be better prepared to respond to emergency situations in their communities.

“CERT is a national program that is part of the Citizen Corps that was formed after 9/11 and … what it does is it enables people to learn about preparedness and what to do in a large-scale disaster,” said Steven Gerrity, CERT Team Coordinator.

The Point Pleasant Office of Emergency Management will host an open house to recruit new members for the Point Pleasant Community Emergency Response Team [CERT] on Tuesday, June 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Point Pleasant Emergency Operations Center, 1200 Beaver Dam Road, located behind the Point Boro EMS Station.

“The second component of that is to be able to use those skills to help others in the community, particularly in their own neighborhood. In large-scale disasters like Superstorm Sandy, where the regular resources may be overwhelmed, CERT members can serve as some- one that is knowledgeable in emergency preparedness in the neighborhood so when communication lines are down or power is out or there may be some flood- ing, members of CERT, who are spread out throughout the community, can assist in their own neighborhoods and also work as a team to assist the responders during an emergency.”

