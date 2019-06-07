Artwork weaves bond between generations

LAVALLETTE — A mother-daughter art display features vibrant oil and alcohol ink paintings by artist Margo Jane Fletcher alongside still life paintings created by her late mother, Mildred Ann Patton.

Ms. Fletcher’s family members gathered in the Meeting Room of the Upper Shores Library on Saturday, June 1, to view the mother and daughter’s artwork that will be on display throughout June.

A resident of Brick, Ms. Fletcher grew up in a beach house in Ortley Beach before a 1962 storm prompted her family’s move inland to Toms River.

A collection of framed watercolor florals, intricate portraits and abstract alcohol ink paintings are strung from wires along the display wall. A few of her mother’s still life oil paintings hang on the left side of the wall arranged around a photograph of her, before Fletcher’s artwork continues along the wall.

Fletcher said there isn’t a distinct theme between her and her mother’s artwork, except that hues of blue are embedded in each of their paintings.

“I tried to carry the blue across the room, so that was the only key thing,” Ms. Fletcher said.

In commemoration of their mother, Ms. Fletcher and her sisters, Leigha Poynot and Donna Yost, wore blue clothing on Saturday, which was exactly 32 years since she died on June 1, 1987.

They affectionately remember their mother as being a “Renaissance woman” who adored music, books and art and shared those passions with her children.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.