A mission to educate young women about breast health

BAY HEAD — For more than two decades, the Val Skinner Foundation has been at the forefront of educating young women and their families about early detection and the importance of healthy breast care practices.

“To me, more young women are seeking out answers to their questions and are further looking into their health and specifically their breast health,” founder Val Skinner said Tuesday.

“This generation will understand what being proactive is about and also that not everybody that has cancer dies, because naturally that is the scary thing. Cancer is such a scary word and I have been fortunate to be able to contribute something that shows people do survive, as well as presenting ways they can help themselves and be more educated and more responsible to themselves.”

According to the foundation, every three minutes, a woman in the United States is diagnosed with breast cancer. Additionally, every 12 minutes, a woman dies of breast cancer.