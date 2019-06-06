Uncontested council candidates seal places on November ballot

LAKE COMO — Incumbent borough council members Douglas Witte and Hawley Scull secured their place on the November ballot during Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

Both council members were unopposed on the primary ballot and will now be unopposed on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

Councilman Witte and Councilwoman Scull received 48 and 46 votes, respectively, in the primary, according to unofficial election results on Wednesday morning.

If Mr. Witte were to serve another three years, he will have completed 30 years as a council member. He is already the longest serving member in the history of the town.

