SLHES fourth-graders stage their own wax museum

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Students and parents filled Spring Lake Heights Elementary School’s media center on Friday, May 31 for the fourth annual Wax Museum hosted by the fourth-grade class.

The event featured students dressed up as historical figures, athletes and activists. Some figures included Abraham Lincoln, Elizabeth Blackwell, Malala, Stan Lee, Misty Copeland, Steve Irwin, etc.

“They can find anyone who has made an impact on society … it’s people that they are interested in,” said fourth-grade teacher, Francesca Preston. “And that’s why I think their work is so good, because they’re really passionate about what they are doing.”

Student Dylan Carnahan researched and dressed up as Bethany Hamilton, a surfer who survived a shark attack in 2003. Her costume even included a life-size replica of a surfboard with a shark bite taken out of it.

“I’m a surfer, too so she really inspires me,” Dylan said. “When she was 13 years old she was bitten by a shark and got right back on the board.”

