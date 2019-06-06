Fundraising effort launched online for hit and run victim

BELMAR — An online campaign to help pay the medical costs for a woman injured in a hit and run incident on Saturday, has been launched by a friend.

According to the Belmar Police Department, a man and a woman were struck by a silver Cadillac Escalade early Saturday morning. Police are investigating the incident in conjunction with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Neither agency had released the victims’ names as of Tuesday, but Kathleen Bond said the injured woman was a friend named Carly, but she did not provide the woman’s last name.

Ms. Bond said she launched a fundraising campaign on the website gofundme.com in order to raise $35,000 to help defray the costs of her friend’s medical treatment.

A message on the gofundme page states: “Our beloved friend Carly was hit by a driver as her group walked home in Belmar. She was run over by the car, crushing her lower body and leading to multiple serious fractures and other injuries.”

