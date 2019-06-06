Brielle goes all out to celebrate 100 years as a borough

BRIELLE — Twenty months of planning for the borough’s Centennial Celebration were capped off by a grand finale in Brielle Park on Saturday night.

A day of historical exhibits and observations ended with a Centennial Celebration Gala that drew rave reviews.

The party was held under a 160-by-100-foot tent, complete with an open bar, food stations, a band and a dance floor.

“I don’t think we could have done anything better,” said Mayor Thomas Nicol. “Everyone I spoke to — and people came to me unsolicited — said what a wonderful time it was.”

Councilman Frank Garruzzo, a life-long Brielle resident, said his favorite part of the night was seeing “a big cross section of Brielle all getting together and enjoying each other’s company.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.