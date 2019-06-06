Alex’s Lemonade Stand breaks previous record

SPRING LAKE — Saturday, June 1, brought the 12th annual Alex’s Lemonade Stand to help raise money for pediatric cancer research, and once again it, was a big success.

“It was tremendously successful,” said Denis Smith, whose family hosts the event. “Saturday was our best first day total in the 12 years that we’ve been hosting the lemonade stand.”

Mr. Smith said they raised over $25,000 that day alone.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation is a 501[c][3] nonprofit that “emerged from the frontyard lemonade stand of neuroblastoma cancer patient Alexandra ‘Alex’ Scott, [1996-2004]” according to a flyer for the event.

Alex held a lemonade stand to raise money to help find a cure for all children with cancer. Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation has raised over $150 million working toward completing Alex’s aspirations, according to the group.

