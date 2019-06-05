Planning Board approves Glen Oaks housing complex

WALL TOWNSHIP — The planning board has approved a 180-unit apartment-and- townhouse development for a 22-acre parcel on the northwest corner of the intersection of Route 138 and Allenwood Road.

The Glen Oaks plan proposes 11 townhome buildings with 60 residential units; six apartment buildings with 120 residential units; a clubhouse, pool and two small storage buildings. Twenty-four of the apartments will be designated as Mount Laurel affordable housing, and the rest of the apartments and all of the townhomes will be market rate.

Most of the five-hour meeting on Monday was taken up with a public hearing at which more than 20 residents spoke, many saying they feared it would worsen existing flooding and traffic problems along Allenwood Road.

Currently, in rainstorms, water from six state Department of Transportation [DOT] outfall pipes along Route 138 flows across the Glen Oaks property, across the Thompson Family Farm fields and then down Allenwood Road to a tributary of Wreck Pond Brook near Hurley Pond, Glen Oaks representatives have testified.

The Glen Oaks plan calls for constructing three rainwater retention basins connected to piping that would go down Allenwood Road.

