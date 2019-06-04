Thomas J. Nestor

Thomas J. Nestor, 79 of Sea Girt, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 2, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
 
Tom will always be remembered for his wisdom, generosity and unique and witty insights on life and business. Tom was born on September 3, 1939 and raised in Washington Heights, New York. He