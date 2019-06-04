Raymond C. Dahms

Raymond C. Dahms, 86 of Brick passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick.

Raymond was born in Jersey City and raised in Roselle Park and moved to Scotch Plains where he and his wife started their family. Raymond and his family moved to Allenwood in 1964 and that is