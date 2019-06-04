Kanitra defeats Reid in GOP mayoral primary

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A contentious Primary election campaign ended in an upset victory by Councilman Paul Kanitra and his running mates Tuesday, who defeated incumbent Mayor Stephen Reid and his team, ending the mayor’s bid to run for re-election in the fall.

According to unofficial results posted Tuesday evening by the Ocean County Board of Elections, Mr. Kanitra drew 624 votes, 200 more than Mayor Reid’s tally of 419 votes, and together with his running mates, Arlene Testa and Doug Vitale, won 59 percent of the 1,047 votes cast.

Councilmen Thomas Vogel and Thomas Toohey, who ran with Mayor Reid on the Point Pleasant Beach Republicans slate, received a similar amount of votes, with Mr. Vogel drawing 435 votes and Mr. Toohey receiving 434.

Doug Vitale and Arlene Testa, who ran with Mr. Kanitra on the Point Pleasant Beach Republicans for Change ticket, were also within one vote of each other, with Ms. Testa tallying 604 votes and Mr. Vitale receiving 603.

Mr. Vitale and Ms. Testa, who are running for council seats, will now join Mr. Kanitra as the Republican slate against Democrats Lawrence W. Dooley and Ernest Geiger in the general election on November 5.

“We are going to move forward as one Point Pleasant Beach together,” said Mr. Kanitra, which prompted the surrounding crowd of supporters to cheer and applaud inside the VFW Post 4715 on Saint Louis Ave.

“It just kept going through my head as we were coming over here, how excited I am to be on the dais with these two people right here,” continued Mr. Kanitra.

According to Ocean County Clerk Scott Colabella, Tuesday was the last day to file to run as an independent candidate in the November election.

