Donovan defeats Mangan in mayoral primary, sealing reelection

MANASQUAN — Mayor Edward Donovan has easily defeated challenger Michael Mangan in a Democratic primary that insures his reelection, with no Republican challenger on the November ballot.

Mayor Donovan received 375 votes to 245 for Councilman Mangan.

Mr. Donovan, 68, is seeking his second four-year term as mayor, having previously served on the borough council for eight years.

Mr. Mangan, 35, was making his first bid for mayor. He was first elected to the borough council in 2007.

