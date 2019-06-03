Glenn Robert Gillmann

Glenn Robert Gillmann, 62, died Friday, May 31, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank.

Glenn was born March 15, 1957 to his parents John [Jack] Gillmann and Claire Pender in Point Pleasant Hospital. Glenn was born and raised in Point Pleasant Beach. He was a 1975 graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School whe