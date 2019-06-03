Frank Terlizzi

Star News Group Staff
Frank Terlizzi, 92, formally of Sea Girt, died peacefully surrounded by his family at home in Tequesta, Florida.

Born in Glen Ridge, he was the son of Louis and Marianne Terlizzi. He is survived by his wife of 70 years Alyce Kirkman Terlizzi; four children, Maryanne Stebbins, Louis Terlizzi, Alison Rupprecht and