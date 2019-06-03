Earl C. Elkinton, Jr.

By
Star News Group Staff
-
36 views

Earl C. Elkinton, Jr., 83, of Point Pleasant, passed away, May 8, 2019 in Port Saint Lucie, Florida.

Born in Point Pleasant to the late Earl and Verna Elkinton, he resided in Point Pleasant Beach before settling in Point Pleasant.
An alumnus of Point Pleasant Beach High School, Earl attended Panzer College and