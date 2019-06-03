Dr. Kimberly Alexandra Gentempo McAllister, 44, of Forks Township Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019, at her home in the arms of her loving family.

Kimberly, graduated from Stuart Country Day School, Princeton, Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania with a bachelors degree [cum laude] and Ferkauf [Yeshiva University] Graduate School of Psychology