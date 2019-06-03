Antonio Vergari

Star News Group Staff
Antonio Vergari, 80, of Point Pleasant, died suddenly at his home in on Monday, May 27, 2019.

Antonio was born in Nardo, Italy on October 29, 1938 to the late Giuseppe Adamuccio and Elena Vergari. He came to the United States in 1986, where he would settle and marry his wife Maura in 1989. During his career