UPDATE: Sea Girt Police locate missing teenage boys

SEA GIRT — The Sea Girt Police Department have located two teenage boys, Adam and Alex Thoms, who were reported missing around 1 p.m., Sunday.
Adam, 13, and Alex, 15, were reported missing after being last seen in Sea Girt at 1 p.m. today headed towards the beach. The two were reported to have no money or cell phones in their possession.
