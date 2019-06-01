SummerFest draws its largest-ever crowd to Community Park

POINT PLEASANT — The 29th annual SummerFest drew its largest crowd to date with 15,000 people in attendance on Saturday, June 1, at Point Pleasant Community Park.

SummerFest was a successful introduction to the summer season that brought together a mixture of locals and visitors alike and offered something for everyone.

“We have all the civic organizations in town representing, a lot of sports clubs, 125 market vendors with a lot of unique pieces, kids’ vendors with face painting, 15 food vendors, a beer and wine tent with acoustic music and live bands performing on the main stage. We offer a lot of activities for people to do,” said Eileen McCabe, the Chamber of Commerce executive director.

“We are enjoying the weather immensely this year. Everyone is hanging out in the park, relaxing, meeting their neighbors, making new friends and just enjoying the whole festival feel,” she added.

