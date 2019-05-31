Panthers make history with walk-off sectional win

POINT BORO — After a trying state tournament filled with delays, postponements and extra innings, Point Boro baseball came out on top as Central Jersey Group II champions at home on Friday, May 31.

The 2-1 sectional final win came in the eighth inning as Sam Young lifted the No. 5 Panthers past the No. 6 Robbinsville Ravens with a walk-off single, scoring Nick Guzzi, to break the tie and give Boro its first sectional title since 2006 and the third in program history.

Guzzi led off the eighth with a single that was followed by a sacrifice bunt from Paul Franceschini to move the junior to second and into scoring position. The base movement brought Young to the plate, the right fielder knew just what he had to do — jump on a first pitch and win the game.

“As soon as Guzzi got the base hit and Paul bunted him over I was thinking I was going to have an opportunity to do something,” Young said.

“I was hoping to put a good swing on it and I saw a breaking ball right out of his [Danny Frascella] hand, and I knew I had to do something with it. I just put my best hit of the day on it, by far.”

The Panthers were first on the board after an RBI single from Ryan Jasaitis but the Ravens continued to chip away and scored on an error in the top of the sixth. Sam Collins pitched the complete game, forcing multiple ground balls and fly outs in his outing.

The win also softens the 2-1 sectional final loss to Haddonfield in 2018, which led the Panthers to dedicate this season to the trophy chase.

“Those kids wanted this to happen. They wanted it to happen when we lost the 2-1 game to Haddonfield last year,” head coach David Drew said. “They worked their butts off all season long, hoping to get to this opportunity. We’ve said it all year long, it’s not about one guy it’s about everyone in that dugout and the coaching staff and the community. So this one is for all of those guys.”

With the title win, Boro advances to the Group II tournament on Monday, June 4, at Toms River North at 4 p.m. Boro will face the winner of the South Jersey Group II Tournament, West Deptford.

