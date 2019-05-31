‘My Other Car’ highlights rare vintage autos

POINT PLEASANT — “America’s first sports car” headlines a dazzling display this month at the Vintage Automobile Museum of New Jersey. The “My Other Car” display, which will be showing through the end of June, features the white 1913 Mercer Raceabout.

The Mercer is a roadster that, with its fenders taken off, was able to compete in some of the earliest Indianapolis 500 races, and the 1913 model in specific has also seen the spotlight more recently on “Jay Leno’s Garage.”



Mercer vehicles were built in Trenton up until 1925, when the company ceased manufacturing altogether in the midst of a recession.

The Mercer is one of several unique vehicles that people can view at the museum. Popular cars such as the Chevrolet Bel Air, which has two models on display — a red 1956 model and a blue 1957 model — and a purple customized 1948 Oldsmobile 98 are also being shown. The Chevy vehicles in particular are “icons of the old car world” and are very expensive when sold at auction, according to museum display manager Ray Patnaude.

In addition to these cars, a black 1937 Cord 812 and an original 1941 Buick in pristine condition round out the showroom. The Cord 812 just might be the rarest vehicle of the collection, as it was only manufactured for six years.

Despite this, Mr. Patnaude said he considers it, “By far one of the most advanced thinking automobiles of its era.” This is because it was ahead of its time with the inclusion of front-wheel drive and electric gear shifting, as well as being the first car to have foldaway headlights.

