Mantoloking to join in Barnegat Bay Blitz June 7

MANTOLOKING — All residents of the borough, as well as those who are interested in ensuring the viability of Barnegat Bay, are invited to volunteer their time next weekend as Mantoloking and other towns take part in the annual Barnegat Bay Blitz cleanup effort.

The Blitz was begun by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection back in 2011, and has enjoyed growing success over the years with the help of organizations such as the Barnegat Bay Partnership and Save Barnegat Bay. The DEP has since handed off the program to the Barnegat Bay Estuary Program based at Ocean County College.

Mantoloking resident and Save Barnegat Bay Board of Directors member Ed O’Malley will be organizing the Mantoloking part of the cleanup, which will take place on Friday, June 7. Interested residents can meet up at the Mantoloking Yacht Club at 9:30 a.m. wearing work gloves and will be given trash bags provided by the borough.

[more_os_mantoloking]