Little Red Library celebrates 125th anniversary

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Library will celebrate its 125th anniversary with music and refreshments on Thursday, June 6, from 6 – 8 p.m., and the public is invited to join in the reception at the library, which is located at 710 McLean Ave.

According to a history provided by the Little Red Library, in the early 1890s, Phoebe Curtis and Emily D. Wood saw a need for a library in Point Pleasant Beach and he two women and a group of friends established a library, which opened in July 1894.

The library was located in a series of vacant stores until 1897. Mrs. Wood donated $500 and Mrs. Curtis gave a piece of land on Mclean Avenue. A one-room cottage, heated by a fireplace, was built to house the library. That same year, the founders petitioned Point Pleasant Beach Borough for funds and were granted an annual appropriation of $100.

Hours and use increased, and in 1922 a small room was added. In 1924, the Ocean County Library was established, and most of the municipalities began paying the dedicated tax to support it.

