Jury awards $1.8 million in bias case against police chief

SEA GIRT — The borough said Friday that it plans to appeal a jury verdict awarding $1.8 million to a former Sea Girt police officer who had filed a discrimination suit against Police Chief Kevin Davenport.

“The borough council stands by Chief Davenport and officers of the Sea Girt Police Department,” Borough Administrator Lorraine Carafa said in a statement posted on the borough’s website Friday afternoon.

The statement also said that the council “disagrees with the verdict rendered in the subject case and plans to appeal.”

The suit by former officer, Kenneth Hagel, 50, of Point Pleasant, claimed that Chief Davenport harassed and discriminated against Mr. Hagel in the mistaken belief that the officer was gay and out of hostility to his military background as a former U.S. Navy Reservist for more than 30 years.

On May 28, a Monmouth County Superior Court jury awarded Mr. Hagel $1.8 million.

Chief Davenport was named to head the Sea Girt Police Department in 2013. According to the lawsuit, Mr. Hagel was denied a promotion to sergeant in 2014. The suit charged that the police chief had “engaged in a pattern of military discrimination against [Mr. Hagel] as an active and reserve member of the U.S. Navy” creating “a hostile work environment” which Mr. Davenport “unlawfully used to deny [Mr. Hagel] both benefits and promotion with the Sea Girt Police Department.”

According to the suit, Mr. Davenport had drawn penises on photographs of Mr. Hagel and posted them throughout the police department. It also charged that Mr. Davenport, “falsely” believed Mr. Hagel was gay and accused him of having a “homosexual affair” with another former officer.

Chief Davenport could not be reached for comment.

