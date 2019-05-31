Farmers Market returns this June to Bay Head

BAY HEAD — The Bay Head Farmers Market will kick off another season in June with a full list of vendors ready to showcase their locally grown fruits, vegetables and more.

“The Bay Head Farmers Market started in the summer of 2012 right before the hurricane,” Manager James Dalton said.

“We have been going steady ever since. Despite the damage and everything in the town, we still showed up the following year. Even though we didn’t have too many people and the space was messy and we were surrounded by construction zones and demolition trucks … we still went for it. We had some great vendors and people still wanted what we had so they kept coming.”