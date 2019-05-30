Asbury Park boasts a legendary music scene and The Stone Pony is by far one of the town’s most iconic venues. While Asbury Park is home to endless summer activities for weekend vacationers and year-round locals alike, summer would not be the same without the wildly popular Stone Pony Summer Stage as the two ultimately go hand-in-hand.

STONE PONY SUMMER STAGE 2019

The Stone Pony Summer Stage is well underway into its 2019 season as May marked the beginning of the summer performances and the stage sizzled straight from the start.

“Right, we are three shows into the season, including two artists who have never played here before,” said Caroline O’Toole, general manager of The Stony Pony, discussing how the season is going so far. “Greta Van Fleet which sold out well in advance, and Tash Sultana. Just a great start to the summer.”

Whether you have already been to The Stone Pony for a summer stage performance so far this year or not, there are plenty of summer shows on the calendar and extending into the fall as well.

It seems that each year the Summer Stage grows in popularity and performances and for the past couple of years the lineup has extended beyond summer and well into the fall. This year there is one performance scheduled for September, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it will be the last of the season.

“I think we may have an October surprise,” shared O’Toole.

The beauty of the Stone Pony Summer Stage is that concertgoers can look forward to more than a show, but a whole experience that goes along with Asbury Park, summer and the Pony.

“There are new places happening in Asbury Park,” she added. “It’s not just coming to see a show, but what a great experience just walking around town and the boardwalk.”





THE LINEUP

June on the Stone Pony Summer Stage kicks off on Tuesday, June 4, with Coheed and Cambria along with Mastodon and Every Time I Die. Gov’t Mule will take over the stage on Friday, June 28.

“I think classic Southside Johnny and the Jukes with Remember Jones will be a great one,” shared O’Toole on what shows she is excited for. “Also looking forward to Squeeze!”

On Saturday, June 29, Slightly Stoopid returns to The Pony followed by Almost Queen and Rumours on Sunday, June 30, which is certainly a show Queen and Fleetwood Mac fans will not want to miss.

“One of the hottest shows right now is Almost Queen and Rumours, the Fleetwood Mac tribute,” said O’Toole. “They are two great bands and many people have said AQ is the closest to Queen you can get.”

The month of July kicks off with Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes on Saturday, July 6. The stage keeps rocking on Friday, July 12, with Moe. and Blues Traveler,l featuring special guest G. Love. The weekend will continue with The Bouncing Souls on Saturday, July 13, and Sublime with Rome on Sunday, July 14.

The Sad Summer Festival with State Champs, Mayday Parade and The Maine will take place on Wednesday, July 17. On Friday, July 26, Killswitch Engage, Clutch and All That Remains will take to the stage. The month of July will finish out with The Flaming Lips and Claypool Lennon Delirium on Sunday, July 28.

The month of August will start off strong with John Butler Trio and Trevor Hall on Thursday, Aug. 1. Ben Folds and Violent Femmes will take to the stage the following night on Friday, Aug. 2. The weekend will round out on Sunday, Aug. 4, featuring Rebelution Good Vibes Summer Tour 2019.

Next up is Papa Roach and Asking Alexandria on Friday, Aug. 9. Dark Star Orchestra returns to the Pony on Saturday, Aug. 10. Squeeze – The Squeeze Songbook Tour is set for Thursday, Aug. 22. On Saturday, Aug. 24, Game Grumps Live will perform.

Umphrey’s McGee will take the stage on Friday, Aug. 30, and Social Distortion and Flogging Molly will round out the month of August on Saturday, Aug. 31. Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons are set for Sunday, Sept. 15.

SUMMER AT THE PONY

Mark the Stone Pony Summer Stage and activities in Asbury Park on your calendar this summer because each season proves to get bigger and better.

“Enjoy everything Asbury Park has to offer, but on a busy summer weekend take the train,” exclaimed O’Toole.

O’Toole’s favorite part of summer in Asbury Park and at the Summer Stage?

“Just watching people enjoy being here,” she said. “It really was not that long ago our beach, boardwalk and town were empty. That is certainly not the case anymore.”

Whether you make sure to catch at least one show on the outdoor stage at the Pony every summer or have never been, it’s certainly an experience to add to your summer list and one of the reasons is quite simple.

“There is nothing else like it on the Jersey Shore,” said O’Toole. And for O’Toole the Summer Stage means much more than just awesome concerts in an amazing outdoor venue.

“It means The Stone Pony as a whole continues on,” she said. “We really have to thank the community for supporting us, it makes all the difference.”