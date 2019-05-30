Six townhouses approved for White House site

BELMAR — A proposal to demolish the 130-year-old White House, a boarding house on Second Avenue, and replace it with six townhouses has been approved by the borough’s board of adjustment.

In a split 5-2 decision at a special meeting of the board on May 28, members voted to grant nine variances, including a use variance to build a multi-family unit in a single-family residential zone.

“This was one of the hardest applications that we have had since I have been on the board,” Robert Cupoli, who has been a member of the board for seven years, said during the five-hour meeting.

He went on to say the new application solved a lot of problems associated with the current White House, such as parking and drainage issues.

“It’s going to be a beautiful looking building … and I think there is going to be a lot of good things said about it.”

Mr. Cupoli was joined in his affirmative vote by board members Mark Fitzgerald, Phil Greig, Charles Ross and Thomas Palmisano.

The board’s chair, John Lisko, along with board member Manny Fowler, voted against the proposal.

Mr. Lisko said he had to consider the master plan when making his decision, as well as the fact that the building would need a variance as it is proposed to be 38.5-feet high when the maximum height permitted in the zone is 35-feet.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.