Paramount stage adds Broadway glitter this summer

Asbury Park is home to another historic landmark, none other than the Paramount Theatre, one of the area’s premier venues for live performances. While the theater is rich in history and memorable performances, its latest partnership is bringing a new and exciting element to the Paramount stage this summer.

Paramount Theatre and Axelrod Performing Arts Center Collide

Pasqualina DeBoer, marketing director of Madison Marquette, shared the new partnership with Axelrod Performing Arts Center that will bring two shows to the stage this summer. These shows come in the form of two professionally produced musical concerts featuring Broadway stars.

“Asbury Park is known for its dynamic music and arts scene and we are thrilled to welcome the Axelrod Performing Arts Center and their Broadway-quality productions to the Paramount Theatre,” said DeBoer. “This partnership expands the range of entertainment available to visitors and local residents of Asbury Park just in time for the summer season.”

The theater itself is authentically grand, yet intimate at the same time with a seating capacity of approximately 1,600 guests.

The Paramount Theatre will host two productions produced by Axelrod and both will hit the Asbury Park Boardwalk at the end of June. On Sunday, June 23, at 7 p.m. “Judy Garland at Carnegie Hall” will light up the stage followed by the “Doo Wop Project” on Thursday, June 27, at 8 p.m.

BEHIND THE PERFORMANCES

According to DeBoer, “Judy Garland at Carnegie Hall” will be held on the 50th anniversary of Judy Garland’s death and will be the premier re-creation of the legendary singer’s live, recorded concert at Carnegie Hall on the night of Sunday, April 23, 1961. That event has been hailed as “the greatest night in show business history.”

When the re-creation takes the Paramount stage this summer, the show will be hosted by none other than Judy Garland’s daughter, Lorna Luft. The concert will feature an orchestra conducted by Michael Berkowitz, former musical director for Liza Minnelli.

The concert is being presented in collaboration with the Judy Garland Heirs Trust and Garden State Equality and coincides with Asbury Park’s official kickoff for World Pride Week, according to DeBoer. The concert will also feature Broadway and cabaret stars including Tony winner Debbie Gravitte, Karen Mason, Joan Ellison and Gabrielle Stravelli.

Asbury Park’s tribute to Judy Garland is generating a great deal of excitement among fans. “This is a watershed event in the history of Judy Garland’s musical legacy and is the first time the Garland concert will be performed with meticulous research and preparation, giving listeners a true sense of what the orchestra really sounded like in 1961,” Michael Feinstein, Grammy and Emmy-nominated recording artist and America’s most distinguished archivist of The Great American Songbook, said in a press release about the show.

“It’s a remarkable achievement and the presence of Judy Garland’s daughter, Lorna Luft, will add a first-hand family member to help guide the audience through the experience,” he added. “How wonderful that this ground-breaking event is finally happening.”

The Axelrod is also excited to bring the wildly popular “Doo Wop Project” to the Paramount, with a show that traces the evolution of doo-wop from the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits of today, according to DeBoer.

“The Doo Wop Project” shows have the power to take audiences on a journey from foundational tunes of groups like the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through the influential sounds of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations and The Four Seasons to songs from modern musicians like Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz and Maroon 5.

This show will feature stars from Broadway’s “Jersey Boys” and “Motown: The Musical.” According to DeBoer, “The Doo Wop Project” brings an unparalleled authenticity of sound and vocal excellence to recreate and reimagine some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history.

For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit apboardwalk.com/happenings.