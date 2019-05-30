Iconic landmark home to rave restaurants

Chances are if you’re familiar with Asbury Park then you have either been to or heard of Convention Hall. The iconic building stands tall at 1300 Ocean Ave. and is a historic entertainment venue, which has been rocked by legendary performers such as Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Frank Sinatra and the Rolling Stones. While the building may be known for music and its beachfront location, it is also home to many delectable dining options paired with breathtaking views.

ASBURY OYSTER BAR

The Asbury Oyster Bar hones a unique dining experience and boasts a menu featuring a curated selection of shellfish, fine cheese, wine and charcuterie. The Raw Bar menu offers guests Oysters on the Half Shell, a half dozen Clams on the Half Shell, U Peel Shrimp Cocktail, Raw Bar Sampler and Seafood Tower.

The Raw Bar Sampler is comprised of Virginia Oysters, Little Neck Clams, Shrimp Cocktail, Snow Crab Cocktail Claws and New Zealand Greenback Mussels. The Seafood Tower is the ultimate seafood lovers feast featuring Oysters, Littleneck Clams, Chilled Snow Crab Claws, New Zealand Greenback Mussels and EZ Peel Shrimp. The Seafood Tower is great for table sharing and a feast for two.

In addition to the fine selection of raw bar items, diners can feast on starters such as Asbury Oyster Fries, Shrimp Ceviche and Tuna Tartare with Wonton Chips. Salad options include Carribean Jerk Shrimp, Fresh Mixed Berry Salad, The Caprese and a Steak & Blue Cheese Salad.

Main Attractions are a mix of meat and seafood from Crab Cakes and Cedar Plank Salmon to the Asbury Oyster Bar Signature Burger, Center Cut Filet Mignon and Surf & Turf. Complement your meal with a signature cocktail from a wide array of menu selections. Options include a Meditteranean Mule, Hibiscus Paloma, Elderflower Spritz, Pimm’s Cup and more. The Asbury Oyster Bar also offers a full wine menu and draft and bottled beer selections.

Stop in to the Asbury Oyster Bar for a delightful and delectable dining experience. The bar and restaurant is open Monday through Friday from noon to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.to midnight. For more information, visit asburyoysterbar.com.

ASBURY PARK ROASTERY

Asbury Park Roastery features artisan coffees, loose leaf teas and confections and is a small coffee roasting company that has been roasting coffee since 2007. The Asbury Park Roastery’s philosophy is simple, and that is to make it good — from their product offerings and service to relationships with both customers and suppliers.

The brand’s boardwalk shop offers coffee or tea by the bag or cup as well as seating, espresso-based drinks and a great view of the ocean. Asbury Park Roastery imports its beans from around the world and roasts them to perfection at the original location on 2nd Avenue in Asbury Park. In addition, there is always something new as they’re always sourcing new beans.

There is also a plethora of organic teas to choose from with various selections of black, white, green or herbal choices.Specialty drinks include espressos, cappuccinos, lattes, chai tea lattes, hot cocoa’s, plenty of cold varieties and more. Stop in to the boardwalk location located inside the Grand Arcade of Convention Hall Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit aproastery.com.

THE ANCHOR’S BEND

The Anchor’s Bend is an oceanfront bar and grill that features a wide variety of beverages and savory cuisine that pair perfectly with live music and a beach destination. The establishment’s laid-back vibe and exceptional offerings make it a go-to spot for locals and visitors alike.

The Anchor’s Bend offers diners a wide array of menu selections that start off with house made pico and guacamole, nachos grande, Anchor fries, deviled eggs and more. Salad selections feature a house salad, chilled watermelon salad, caesar salad and a cobb salad. Sandwiches include egg salad, chicken salad, chicken sandwich grilled or fried and house-made roast beef.

The menu rounds out with burgers and more, such as a classic burger, a house made bean burger, fish tacos, brisket tacos, a lobster roll and poke’ bowl. In addition to pairing your meal with a cocktail enjoy a background of live music on select nights. For more information, visit theanchorsbend.com.

BETTY’S ICEBOX

Betty’s Icebox proudly serves healthier versions of boardwalk classic treats such as Hawaiian style shaved ice, gourmet ice pops made on site, house made shaved ice cream, vegan soft- serve, ice cream sandwiches, edible cookie dough, chocolate covered bananas, Scandinavian sweets by the pound, authentic salt water taffy, organic popcorn and more. Each and every menu item is made fresh by Betty’s fun and friendly staff.

Betty’s Icebox truly offers something for everyone featuring vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, peanut-free and dye-free options daily. Betty’s states their goal is to offer simple dessert options using fresh ingredients and leaving out artificial dyes and flavors.

Stop by Betty’s Icebox for sweet treats and funky beats. For more information, visit bettysicebox.com.

THE BEACH BAR

The Beach Bar wraps around the south of Convention Hall and is the perfect spot to grab oceanfront cocktails at any time. Guests can enjoy a vacation like experience with great live music and drink specials. Looking for a spot to hide from the sun and drink specialty cocktails? Look no further because you’ve found it.

Grab a rum bucket and dance with your friends in the sand. In the heart of the summer guests can enjoy DJs every Saturday and Sunday. Stop by the Beach Bar for a day full of sun, fun, live music and great cocktails in a laid back and relaxing atmosphere. For more information, visit The Beach Bar on Facebook.