Heights third-graders hold Invention Convention

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Students from Spring Lake Heights Elementary School were joined by around 150 members of the community on Friday, May 24, for this year’s Invention Convention.

The third-grade class had the chance to come up with their own inventions and bring them to life for this year’s convention.

The students’ work started all the way back in January. “Students went through the entire Engineering Design Process [Ask – Plan – Create – Improve, repeat], which culminated at the convention,” said third-grade teacher Stephanie Stephan.

She and fellow third-grade teacher Petra Rose planned and organized this year’s event.

“First, they brainstormed wild and crazy invention ideas just to get their creative juices flowing. Next, they researched real-world problems. They conducted interviews of peers and adults and did some soul-searching, as well.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake Heights stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.