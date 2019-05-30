Council approves 9 p.m. closing for Brown Avenue parking lot

SPRING LAKE — The council approved an ordinance closing the Brown Avenue parking lot seasonally from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Ordinance No. 2019-11 was unanimously approved during the borough council meeting on Tuesday, May 28 and the council hope to solve some problems that have been developing in that area.

“It stemmed from a lot of the neighbor’s concerns about traffic, cab stops, Uber stops, loud behavior, public urination – you name it, it was happening in that area,” said Mayor Jennifer Naughton.

“What we don’t want is the overflow parking from The Parker House in that parking lot and the neighbors having to deal till 11 or 12 o’clock at night with that,” she said.

Even though there is a loading zone on Ocean Avenue in Sea Girt that police use to usher cars in and out of the Beacon Boulevard location, people are still using the Spring Lake lot and walking over the bridge connecting the two boroughs on First Avenue, according to council members.

