Brielle PBA to hold Food Truck Festival on Saturday, June 8

BRIELLE — Brielle Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association [PBA] 395 will host its second annual Food Truck Festival on Saturday, June 8. From noon to 5 p.m., guests are invited to enjoy the selections at any of five food trucks, children’s activities including a bounce house and an obstacle course, music by Prol entertainment and 92.7, as well as a beer garden at Green Acres Park on South Street.

The rain date is scheduled for Sunday, June 9. According to Sgt. Ryan Meixsell, the five food trucks include Scuba and the Beast, Mexi-Flip Taco Truck, Sweet Carolina Barbecue, Dogs Done Wild and Hoffman’s Ice Cream. Proceeds will benefit the paws4vets Assistance Dog Placement Program.

Members of the paws4vets program have been invited to attend as have service dogs, in case attendees would like to ask the representatives any questions or would like more information. Anyone 21 and older must pay $20 to enter the been garden area, which includes a free bottomless beer mug. Anyone under 21 or those who do not wish to drink will be admitted free of charge.

Last year, the Food Truck Festival raised $5,000, which was donated to the Wounded Warrior Project.

“For the last few years we have given to paws4vets when they’ve had a fundraiser, and then this year for this event we wanted to focus directly for them for what they do for our military vets,” Sgt. Meixsell said. “We’re excited to host this event again and we’re really looking forward to the day.”

