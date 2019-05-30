Summertime staples are back and better than ever at the Asbury Park Boardwalk and once again Madison Marquette rolls out new and exciting events to highlight the latest season at the shore. From Jams on the Sand, Wonder Bar Yappy Hour and Stone Pony Summer Stage to bonfires on the beach as well as movies, summer 2019 in Asbury Park is sure to be one for the books.

BONFIRES ON THE BEACH

The summer season is well underway with one of its many staples, Bonfires on the Beach, which began in early May.

“Bonfires on the Beach, a beloved summer-long happening in Asbury Park, are open to all and will be held weekly on Fridays at 7 p.m. in May and June, Wednesdays at 8 p.m. in July and August and Fridays at 7 p.m. in September,” said Pasqualina DeBoer, marketing director of Madison Marquette.

“Each week the bonfire will shift locations throughout the Asbury Park waterfront and guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.”

The June schedule for Bonfires on the Beach is: June 7 at Beach Bar, 5th Avenue; June 14 at MOGO, 1st Avenue; June 21 at Langosta Lounge, 3rd Avenue; and June 28 at The Anchor’s Bend, Sunset. For the full lineup of 2019 Bonfires on the Beach, visit apboardwalk.com/2019beachbonfires.

In addition to the weekly bonfires, Movies on the Beach will return in August presented by the Asbury Park Film Initiative on Wednesday evenings with each showing starting at dusk. For the schedule, locations and complete movie lineup, visit facebook.com/APFilmInitiative.

JAMS ON THE SAND

The countdown for dancing on the beach is on as Jams on the Sand returns on Thursday, June 20, with official after-parties at The Wonder Bar following every weekly performance.

Jams on the Sand will take place each Thursday evening, from June 20 until Aug. 29, from 5 to 10 p.m., at Anchor’s Bend, 1300 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park. As always each concert is free of charge. For those 21 and over happy hour will take place from 5 to 7 p.m.

This year’s performers include: The Man Squeeze, Zack Deputy, Peter More, JAZZ is PHSH, Bella’s Bartok, Kat Wright, Mystic Bowie’s Talking Dreads, The National Reserve, Percy Hill, Brandon “TAZ” Niederauer, Chris Jacobs, E.N Young, Southern Avenue, Midnight North, Waiting On Mongo, Spiritual Rex, Ron Artis II & The Truth, People’s Blues of Richmond, Travers Brothership, After Funk, Dramarama, Newton Crosby and New Kingston.

For more information on Jams on the Sand and the full lineup and schedule, visit jamsonthesand.com.

MORE MUSIC

The Stone Pony Summer Stage, Wonder Bar, Paramount Theatre and Convention Hall will be jamming all summer long. This year there will be a new location where concertgoers can purchase tickets for all their favorite shows.

The Stone Pony has also recently partnered with Blackbird Presents to help bring a new customized experience to the famous Asbury Park music scene, shared DeBoer.

Blackbird Presents’ flagship boutique in downtown Asbury Park will host a downtown satellite box office location, selling merch and tickets to Stone Pony and Stone Pony Summer Stage concerts, according to DeBoer.

Another noteworthy event Asbury Park will be excitedly awaiting is set for August.

“A really fun event coming up in Convention Hall is Summer Freestyle Jam on Aug. 17 with Judy Torres, TKA/K7, George Lamond, Cover Girls, Sweet Sensation, Cynthia, Johnny O, Noel and Rob Base,” said DeBoer.

For more information on upcoming concerts and to purchase tickets, visit apboardwalk.com/stoneponyblackbirdpresents/.

WOODEN WALLS

The Wooden Walls Project is a public art project, which is a creative and collaborative effort between Parlor Gallery and the Asbury Park Boardwalk. This year, Wooden Walls brought in installation artist HOTTEA, to create his largest installation to date.

Make sure to wrap in Wooden Walls to your Asbury agenda for a perfect summertime outing. For more information on The Wooden Walls Project and to see the artwork it includes, visit woodenwallsproject on Instagram.

FOOD & FUN

It is no secret that Asbury Park is full of crave-worthy food options from its happening downtown to its lively beachfront and boardwalk as well as those inside the iconic Convention Hall.

“We have three new super crave-worthy food options: Maruca’s of Asbury Park, Tower Dogs and Iron Whale,” shared DeBoer.

The Iron Whale has found a home in an Asbury Park Boardwalk location, which means outdoor oceanview dining will be one of the establishment’s exciting features. The Iron Whale will be McLoone’s Restaurant Group’s 11th restaurant. Executive chef Michael Dolan will create inventive takes on seafood as well as a wide selection of meat presentations and other protein-rich offerings on the menu.

The restaurant interior will feature an open kitchen and a fireplace as well as a private meeting and party room.

Open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, The Iron Whale promises to be another exciting addition to the already resurgent Asbury Park dining scene, according to DeBoer. For more information on The Iron Whale, visit ironwhalenj.com.

Tower Dogs is a new gourmet hot dog concept located at 800 Ocean Ave. on the Asbury Park Boardwalk. Tower Dogs uses their own private recipe of 100 percent beef, skinless dogs, which contain no fillers and limited preservatives.

The menu also boasts a variety of alternative menu options, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Customers can enjoy in-house and boardwalk dining as well as takeout and local delivery. For more information, visit tower-dogs.com.

Expanding on the success of Maruca’s Tomato Pies on the Seaside Heights boardwalk, entrepreneur Sammy Boyd and Domenic Maruca debut Maruca’s of Asbury Park on the Asbury Park Boardwalk. Maruca’s famous 24-inch pies are topped with trademark cheese and a signature swirl of sauce that starts in the middle and works its way to the crust.

Grab a bite at one of the new locations or stop by one of your tried and tested favorites and follow it up with a trip to the Silverball Arcade.

RETAIL POP-UP SERIES

This summer enjoy a Retail Pop-Up Series right on the beachfront. The Asbury Park Boardwalk Summer Pop Up Series will take place on Saturday, June 22; Saturday, July 27; and Saturday, Aug. 24 with each event running from Noon to 6 p.m. at 900 Ocean Ave., between First and Second.

While not all vendors will take part in every event there is a large list of vendors participating in this summer’s series including: After Rain, Bang Cookies, Brighter Days Candle Co., Jersey Plate Art, Lakeside Maple, Rhode Collective, Tripsy Shop, Heather’s Henna Tattoos, Wild Bobby and Vice and Virtue.

For more information on the Summer Pop Up Series, visit apboardwalk.com/happenings.

YAPPY HOUR

Sad to leave your furry friends at home while you’re enjoying summertime where the living is easy in Asbury Park? Wonder Bar has a solution for that and it comes in the form of Yappy Hour. Yappy Hour is said to be one of New Jersey’s most popular dog meet-ups, which benefits the Asbury Boardwalk Rescue and attracts visitors from all over the tri-state area.

The Wonder Bar’s outdoor Yappy Deck is located at 1213 Ocean Ave. and will be complete with 12 swimming pools for dogs, an agility course and even a special ‘time out’ area. The Yappy Hour Deck is open to customers 21 and over.

There is a connected, fenced-in area with tables and chairs to welcome those under 21 to watch the dogs and enjoy something from the Wonder Bar food menu. For more information about Yappy Hour and a complete schedule, visit wonderbarasburypark.com.