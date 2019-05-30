Annual Avon 5K ready to run this Saturday morning

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — This year’s Avon 5K will be held on Saturday, June 1, rain or shine, beginning at 8:30 a.m. All proceeds go to support the Avon Volunteer First Aid Squad.

John Kennedy, a member of the First Aid Squad and co-chair of the event, said, “We normally get around 1,300 people for the Avon 5K,” and expressed confidence that the race will again draw that many participants.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female participants in each age group and the first male and female resident of Avon-By-The-Sea.

The top three male and female overall, as well as the top male and female finishers from Avon will receive $400. The top finishers in each age group will receive a trophy for their efforts.

