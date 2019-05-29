Mervin V. Hansen

Mervin V. Hansen, 85, of Neptune, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019. 

Mervin was born on October 27, 1933, in Logan, Utah, to Merrill and Della Hansen. He was one of six children, and their only son. He graduated from South Cache High School in Hyrum, Utah. 

After attending a year of college