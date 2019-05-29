Dr. Kimberly A. Gentempo McAllister

By
Star News Group Staff
-
3 views

Dr. Kimberly A. Gentempo McAllister, 44, of Forks Township, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in the arms of her loving family.

Kimberly graduated from Stuart Country Day School in Princeton, Lehigh University [cum laude] and received her doctorate from Ferkauf [Yeshiva University], New York. She was