Claudia Stauder Pincus

Claudia Stauder Pincus, 69, of Brick, passed away May 15, 2019 in Bel Air, Maryland with her loving family by her side after a brief but brave battle with cancer.

Born May 2, 1950 in Neptune, Claudia was a local shore resident her entire life. She was a graduate of Manasquan High School and attended