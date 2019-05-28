Mafalda [Mancini] “Muffie” Cinelli

Mafalda [Mancini] “Muffie” Cinelli, 90 of Jersey City passed away on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at her nephew’s home with her loving family by her side.

Muffie was born and raised in Jersey City and was a graduate of Snyder High School, Jersey City. After her graduation Muffie worked for Colgate Palmolive