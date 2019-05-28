Beach advances to CJG1 final

NEW EGYPT – The Point Beach baseball team is heading to its first sectional final since 2012 after winning the Central Jersey Group I semifinal with a 3-0 shutout over No. 2 New Egypt on Tuesday, May 28.

The No. 3 Garnet Gulls controlled the game from the first pitch, scoring in the first inning and driving in another two in the sixth, taking the 3-0 lead that eventually landed them in the sectional final.

“I always preach to these kids that you have to win the 1-0 ball game,” head coach Angelo Fiore said. “There are a lot of zeros up on that board and that’s a testament to the way they played and I’m so proud of them. They’ve done nothing but show up and work hard. The fun is just beginning for these guys.”

Beach started the game steady in the first, getting runners on and bringing Alec Glen to the plate in a situation he’s been in before, facing two outs and runners on. Eventually Matt VanBrunt connected for the base hit and scored the first run of the game 1-0.

The Gulls defended their one-run lead for the remaining six innings, getting out of multiple jams, including a line drive catch by Colin Matuschat, a throwdown from David Terra-Nova behind the plate, a bases loaded situation and the game-winning play, a routine ball to third.

“I feel really confident with everyone behind me,” winning pitcher Will Baranello said. “It’s nice to have my fielders behind me … and it feels great knowing that our coaches prepared us for this. We have our players behind us and it feels food to o the unexpected.”

Beach scored another two runs in the top of the sixth thanks to a two-run single from Hunter Alia with bases loaded. Phil Trebour also had a big day in the field and finished strong on the mound, forcing a ground ball to Matuschat at third, who made the throw to Glen at first to seal a spot in the finals.

Beach will face the winner of No. 1 Middlesex and No. 4 South Hunterdon, who play on Wednesday, May 29. The sectional final will be played on Friday, May 31, with a time and location to be determined. If Middlesex loses, Beach will host the title game, if Middlesex wins, Beach will have a rematch of last season’s semifinals.

