Spring Lake Five a tradition for borough, runners

SPRING LAKE — Under sunny skies on Saturday, May 25, the sound of a siren signaled 15,000 racers to take to the streets for the 43rd annual Spring Lake Five Mile Run.



The event is organized by the Spring Lake Five Race Committee and the Race Director, Ed Hale, “under the guidance of the Friends of the Spring Lake Five Inc., a not-for-profit organization,” the website states. Proceeds benefit charitable organizations and borough projects.



The decades-long run is a tradition for both the Borough of Spring Lake and for many who run in it. For example, Raymond Arout of Brick, his sister Elise, of Belford and their friend Jim Downing, of Madison, have run the race together for the past 22 years in honor of Mr. Downing’s brother, Bob.



“I think a lot of us through life like to have rituals year in and year out, and this is one of those,” said Mr. Downing. “It brings back memories. We always say right before we start the run, ‘This is for Big Bob,’ my brother, who passed away who loved the shore. He used to run these races too.”



Mr. Arout added that it also has helped them stay in shape over the years while having fun with friends and family.

Additionally, two friends Rupali Lubchansky and Mary Nagy decided to run this year’s race after running last year and having a great time.

“It’s a great way to start Memorial Day Weekend,” said Ms. Lubchansky.

