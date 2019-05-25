Ruth Donegan Meaney, 93, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at her home in Brielle, surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was born and raised in New Brunswick, graduated from New Brunswick High School, and received her Journalism degree from Douglass College in 1947. After college she was an editor for the Pierce
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)