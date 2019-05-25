Ruth Donegan Meaney

Ruth Donegan Meaney, 93, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at her home in Brielle, surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was born and raised in New Brunswick, graduated from New Brunswick High School, and received her Journalism degree from Douglass College in 1947. After college she was an editor for the Pierce