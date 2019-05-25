Laughing, Loving, Caring

POINT PLEASANT — Just as the community rallied around Carmie Brady, her name, legacy and foundation are doing the same by giving back to local families while laughing, being as loving and caring as Carmie is remembered today.

For over a decade, the Carmie Brady Foundation has been helping local families with sick children in northern Ocean and southern Monmouth counties. Aiding over 90 families and counting, the foundation, although thriving, is having difficulty helping the growing number of families with sick children.

That is why the foundation’s board members have come together and anointed June as the ‘Month of Giving.’

“We had to cut back on the amount that we’re giving to families, because we’re just overwhelmed with the amount of sick children in the area,” Chuck Brady, Carmie’s husband, said. “So we decided to get on top of things and make June the Month of Giving.”

During the 30 days, foundation board members and volunteers will be writing letters to past supporters, while asking local businesses to donate and become permanent sponsors. The foundation will also hold a Super 50/50 in the upcoming months, at $100 a ticket, along with the return of the wine tasting event coming within the next year.

But one thing the members and volunteers want to remind their community is nearly 100 percent of each donation is returned back into the community, helping their neighbors, friends and family members.

“We are all volunteers. We will never pay salaries or rent. Our only true expenses are the government filing fees or if we do a mailing,” Scott Brady, one of Carmie’s sons, said.

