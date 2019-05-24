Point Boro ends shared court agreement with Point Beach

POINT PLEASANT — After nearly a decade, the borough will once again have sole use of the municipal courtroom when the shared service agreement currently in place with Point Pleasant Beach expires at the end of June.

“For those of you who don’t know, currently we share a courtroom with Point Pleasant Beach, the reason being Point Pleasant Beach does not have an ADA-compliant courtroom,” Councilwoman Antoinette DePaola said during the borough council’s May 13 meeting.

“We share various personnel and various equipment, but we are moving toward having our courtroom back to ourselves.”

A note on the door to the municipal courtroom, located in Borough Hall at 2233 Bridge Ave. reads, “Please Note: Starting July 1, 2019 Point Pleasant Beach Court Sessions Will be Heard at 417 New Jersey Ave. Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742.”

Borough officials cited various reasons for the termination of the shared service agreement, including parking and debris, among other issues.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.