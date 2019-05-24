Mayor Reid calls for councilman to resign over back taxes

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Mayor Stephen Reid has called on councilman, and political opponent, Paul Kanitra to resign after Ocean County tax documents were revealed that show Mr. Kanitra owes over $151,000 in federal taxes as a result of failing to pay the taxes from 2014 through 2016.

“This is a real problem,”Mayor Reid told The Ocean Star on Friday. “Here’s a person who didn’t work out a plan years ago on how to pay his federal taxes. He basically made the money and he refused to pay those taxes.”

Mr. Kanitra is challenging Mayor Reid, who is up for re-election, in a hotly contested Republican Primary on June 4.

“That’s a real issue for someone who’s a councilman and wants to become mayor,” Mayor Reid said Friday. “You’re basically asking the Point Pleasant Beach residents to pay taxes and here you are, you have a lien on your house, and you owe over $150,000. That’s a real problem”

Mr. Kanitra defended himself from Mr. Reid’s call for his resignation in a Facebook statement he posted on Thursday.

“I have the utmost confidence that the residents and voters of Point Pleasant Beach can see through Stephen Reid’s desperate attempt to twist my choice to request a structured tax payment plan,” Mr. Kanitra said. “If the IRS has no problem with this solution, Stephen certainly should not. I have never shied away from my obligations and I fully plan to have them resolved by the end of the year.”

