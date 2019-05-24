Lost to the sea but forever remembered

POINT PLEASANT BEACH —Friends, family and members of the Point Pleasant Beach community joined together in memoriam of fishermen who lost their lives at sea, during the borough’s Rededication Ceremony for the Point Pleasant Beach Fishermen’s Memorial on Friday, May 17.

White chairs lined the walkway at Loughran Point, which leads up to the statue holding a lantern and keeping watch on those out at sea, as the mayor, various members of the council and family members of those whose lives were affected by the loss of their loved ones in the ocean waters, spoke about what the memorial means to them.

“What a glorious day. Thanks to so many of you for coming out. This has been a long time coming,” said Mayor Stephen Reid, who thanked several past and present borough officials, including former mayors Daniel Hennessy and Jack Pasola, as well as the current council members who sat by his side during the rededication.

Councilman Thomas Toohey, whose father was a scallop fisherman in Point Pleasant Beach, spoke next and thanked the community for helping to design and fund the memorial project to restore Loughran Point and the memorial after they were ravaged by storms over the years.

“We’re built around one of the third largest commercial ports on the East Coast, and that industry touches so many lives in Point Pleasant Beach,” Councilman Toohey told The Ocean Star.

“It’s just great to see so many people out on a beautiful day,” continued the councilman, who also read a poem during the event, highlighting the importance of the fishing industry and those who are a part of it.

“The stress of having to support your family and having to depend on the ocean, we all share,” he said. “The people whose lives and livelihoods are based on the ocean are more resilient than most.”

