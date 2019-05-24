Gov. Murphy talks beach replenishment, kicks off holiday weekend in Lavallette

LAVALLETTE — Gov. Phil Murphy visited the borough of Lavallette this morning to hold a press conference on beach replenishment and welcome the start of Memorial Day weekend in the seashore town.

“I want to thank the mayor, councilwoman, commissioner, Sen. [Bob] Menendez, the first lady, all of you for coming out here today. It’s always a good day to be in Lavallette, it’s always a good day to be at the Shore … Let’s keep our veterans and those who have laid their lives down for this great country in our prayers. Let’s have a great Memorial Day weekend,” said Gov. Murphy to those in attendance.

When asked by The Ocean Star about what will be done about the progress of the beach replenishment project, he said “This is a big deal, 14 miles of the Northern Ocean County across nine municipalities, $128 or $129 million dollars, [United States] Army Corps of Engineers and the federal government footed 65 percent of the bill. The Department of Environmental Protection [DEP], locally, 35 percent … the dunes are going to mitigate any future storm challenges.

“The Jersey Shore is one of the most important parts of our economy. Employment of 128,000 people, 130 miles of shore, 48 million visitors. This is a gem and we have to do everything we can to protect it.”

Catherine McCabe, acting commissioner of the DEP, said the beach replenishment project of Northern Ocean County is “expected to be finished in the near future,” but there is still “more decision-making to be done” when it comes to securing funds to continue maintaining the beaches once the contract with the Army Corps of Engineers ends.

“There is a regular renourishing schedule that we work with the Army Corps of Engineers on doing for the beaches. The federal funding for that decreases when you get farther away from a disaster like [Hurricane] Sandy, which the federal share was 65 percent that they paid for at this stretch here,” said Ms. McCabe.

“I don’t know if we’ll still receive those federal funds in the future, but we do periodically keep an eye on the beaches and have a regular schedule for renourishing them.”

She said the USACE will need to ask Congress for authorization to continue work in the future and “then appropriation from Congress for every one of its yearly cycles.”

In regard to funding to repair damage due to less severe storms, like nor’easters, Ms. McCabe said, “Depending on the extent of the damage, if it was a real disaster like Superstorm Sandy was, then we would probably be going back to the federal government to ask for their assistance and disaster response.”

