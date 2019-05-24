Elks permit denied again in explosive council session

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — For the second year, the borough council denied an application by Elks Lodge #1698 to hold the Elks Fest celebration on the same fall day as the annual chamber of commerce seafood festival, setting a contentious tone for the May 21 council meeting that was marked by outbursts and heated exchanges.

On Tuesday night, Police Chief Joseph Michigan addressed the crowd prior to the council vote with his reasons for recommending the permit for Elks Fest be denied, citing security concerns.

“As the chief of police, the commitment to ensure and protect the safety of all residents and visitors of our town is my primary agenda,” said Chief Michigan. ““The protection of thousands of people participating at events such as Oktoberfest rests solely on my ability to make the correct decision, even when it’s not the most popular one.”

In response, Ann Marie O’Hare, treasurer of the Elks Lodge, asked council members to think about the organization’s longstanding ties to the community and numerous charitable programs before they voted.

Councilmen Thomas Toohey, Thomas Vogel and Andy Cortes voted in favor of Resolution 3, “Denial of ABC Social Affair Permit application for Elks Fest, 9/21 (rain:9/22)” while Councilmen Paul Kanitra and Thomas Migut voted against denial. The 3-2 vote resulted in the second time the Elks were denied a permit to hold the fundraising event.

Former mayor Vincent Barrella, a member of the Elks Lodge, had spoken on behalf of the permit approval prior to the vote and returned to the podium, this time questioning Mayor Reid on his 2016 acquisition of 510 Cramer Ave. and the absence of this ownership information on the mayor’s financial disclosure forms.

Councilman Toohey told Mr. Barrella that 510 Cramer Ave. is where he currently resides. Mayor Reid responded that he didn’t have the answer, but he “loved that you [Mr. Barrella] have my forms there, that’s fantastic. You must really be worrying about what I’m doing.” Mr. Barrella followed with another question on the source of the funds, resulting in an outburst from the mayor.

“You are the rudest guy I ever met in my life,” said Mayor Reid to Mr. Barrella. “You are just a rude son of a b—–, aren’t you?”

He continued, “Go sit down, your three minutes are up,” then pointed to Councilman Kanitra, and said to Mr. Barrella, “You’re working for him now.”

Councilman Kanitra, who is running against the mayor in the Republican Primary on June 4, turned toward the mayor and said, “Working for me? Don’t bring me into this.”

Another heated exchange followed between Mayor Reid and resident Kristin Hennessy, daughter of former mayor Daniel Hennessy, who chastised Mayor Reid for his tone and use of expletives directed at Mr. Barrella, a past mayor. Former mayor Hennessy is supporting Mr. Kanitra in his bid for the mayoral race.

